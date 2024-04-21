Electro Mart Group awarded the Outstanding Distributor Award for Konka Brand Electronics promoting in Bangladesh

Electro Mart Group, a leading manufacturer and marketer of electronics products in Bangladesh, has been awarded the Outstanding Distributor Award by Konka, China.

Konka, the world ranked and renowned electronics brand popular in more than 160 countries, started its journey in Bangladesh in 1998 with the help of Electro Mart Group.

Konka brand electronics have gained a special reputation in Bangladesh due to the trust and confidence of the customers, manufacturing and providing world class electronics at affordable prices.

Konka Vice President Hang Fan Lin handed over the crest and certificate of the award to Electro Mart Group DMD Md Nurul Afser at a ceremony in China recently.

Customer trust, world-class quality products and affordable prices have facilitated the company to grow from a trading business to a manufacturing industry.

Trade International Industries Ltd., a concern of Electro Mart Group, has been providing eco-friendly new electronics products at affordable prices to its customers through sharing technology of China-Bangladesh joint venture. The combination of special features and latest technology of Konka electronics have brought it market prominence and special reputation.

Konka, the world's top local brand, has several home appliances including refrigerators, freezers, LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, mixer grinders, electric kettles, gas stoves, infrared cookers, pressure cookers, rice cookers, electric irons. At present Konka brand electronics are available in all sales & display centres, retail, partner and dealer's showrooms all over in Bangladesh.