PM to brief media tomorrow on UNGA session

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow to brief the media about her recently-concluded visit to the United States to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"The press meet will begin at 4pm tomorrow at her official Ganabhaban residence," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The Prime Minister paid an official visit to New York in USA during 19-24 September to attend the 76th UNGA sessions and other high level events.

She returned home on 1 October after visiting Washington DC from 25 to 30 September.

