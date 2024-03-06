PKSF sings deals with local NGOs to implement $50m climate project

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) is implementing a project aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change in the coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The project, titled 'Resilient Homestead and Livelihood Support to the Vulnerable Coastal People of Bangladesh (RHL)' and funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), will provide various services and technologies to address climate change impacts and develop essential infrastructure in seven coastal districts of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Today, on 6 March 2024, PKSF signed agreements with the 16 local NGOs for implementation of the project at the grassroots. Additionally, an orientation session for the NGOs' focal persons for RHL was conducted at PKSF Bhaban.

Dr Nomita Halder ndc, Managing Director of PKSF, presided over the contract signing ceremony. Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of PKSF, and Dr AKM Nuruzzaman, General Manager (Environment and Climate Change) of PKSF, among others, were present there.

The RHL project aims to directly benefit approximately 350,000 residents living in the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, and Cox's Bazar.

The main activities of the five-year project, which has a budget of $50 million, include construction, reconstruction and plinth-raising of climate-vulnerable houses; rainwater harvesting; construction of sanitary latrines; establishment of crab hatcheries; climate-tolerant crab farming; and goat/sheep farming on raised platforms. Tree planting in house yards and around crab enclosures will also be supported through the project.