EU to provide $24m to PKSF for extreme poverty reduction

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

EU to provide $24m to PKSF for extreme poverty reduction

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The European Union will provide around $24.3 million to the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) for implementing a new project.

PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Halder and Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation to Bangladesh Maurizio Cian signed a grant agreement on behalf of their respective organisations to implement the project titled "Pathways to Prosperity for Extremely Poor People (PPEPP) – European Union" at the PKSF Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka yesterday.

The PPEPP-EU project will support 215,000 most vulnerable extremely poor households (about 0.86 million people) in 145 unions of 12 districts where poverty rates are higher than the national average.

The specific objective of the project is to enable the target people to exit from extreme poverty and make significant progress towards prosperity.

The project will work in flood-prone river basin area of northwestern region (Rangpur, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Nilphamari and Gaibandha), cyclone and saline-prone southwestern region (Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali and Bhola), northeastern haor region (Kishoreganj) and some ethnic minority clusters in the north.

It will focus on livelihood and enterprise development, nutrition and primary healthcare, access to services through community mobilisation, disability inclusion, climate resilience building and women empowerment.

Target groups will include women-headed households, single mothers, the elderly, households with child labour, persons with disabilities, people of the third gender and intersectional groups such as ethnic minorities. 

The Pathways to Prosperity for Extremely Poor People project was originally launched by PKSF in 2019, with joint funding from the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO; formerly DFID) and the EU.

Following FCDO's exit from the project after four years of successful interventions, the EU signed separate grant contracts with the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance and PKSF to continue the project for the next three years.

EU Delegation to Bangladesh Maurizio Cian said, "We hope this project will help in eradicating extreme poverty."

PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Halder said, "The number of extremely poor people is highest in Kurigram district and the coastal areas. Our aim is to help those who are suffering due to malnutrition and child labour, and persons with disabilities. Besides, we also aim to help people of the third gender. PKSF believes in quality service delivery at the lowest possible cost.

"Poverty rate in Bangladesh was 59% in 1991, which came down to 21.8% in 2018. At the same time, the number of people living in extreme poverty fell from 43% to 11.9%. In this development journey, PKSF is working as a complementary force of the government," said Dr Nomita Halder referring to a study report at a programme in November on occasion of its 32nd foundation anniversary.

Dr Sharif Ahmed Chowdhury, general manager (programme) of PKSF and director of PPEPP, was also present at the signing ceremony.

Top News

PKSF / EU / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

13h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

11h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

13h | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

27m | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

1h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

4h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh