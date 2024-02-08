PKSF creates marketing scope for underprivileged microentrepreneurs

PKSF creates marketing scope for underprivileged microentrepreneurs

The Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) started a three-day fair in the capital on Thursday for environment-friendly products of grassroots-level microenterprises that do not have access to formal marketing facility.

Some 124 small enterprises from across the country are taking part at the event styled: 'Shuponno Somahar: Environment-friendly Microenterprise Fair 2024' at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). PKSF Chairman M Khairul Hossain inaugurated it as the chief guest.

The products range from clothing, household products, fancy items, diversified jute and leather goods, handicrafts, pottery and machinery to dairy, fishery and food items.

The event is being held under the World Bank-supported 'Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP)' of PKSF designed to support production and marketing of high-quality value-added products by adopting environmental best practices in microenterprise sector.

So far, SEP provided financial and technical supports to over 65,000 microenterprises across 37 districts of the country through its 64 sub-projects implemented by 47 partner organisations of PKSF.

There are 77 stalls of SEP supported microentrepreneurs at the exposition alongside the stalls of all the partner organisations.

Organisers said quality of the products is "good" because of their making process. And at the same time, their prices are also comparatively low as those have been directly collected from the producers.

Osman Ghani, an entrepreneur from Sirajganj, said he was getting a good response from the visitors. He is selling Katan Saree and Gamchha (towel) at Tk110-120 and Tk1,000-1,200 per piece respectively.

"I have sold products worth nearly Tk20,000," he told The Business Standard at the opening day.

Nazrul Islam, a visitor, said he was very delighted to see a wide range of products from Saree to household and food items at a single place. 

"PKSF has addressed the need of multidimensional poverty alleviation. It is implementing various programs and projects across the country through its Partner Organizations by providing financial and technical support," the PKSF chairman said in the inaugural ceremony.

Nomita Halder, PKSF managing director, noted that they promote best environmental practices in its all activities.

She added that the SEP has helped the microenterprises to produce all the products in an environment-friendly manner.

The state-agency is working to change the condition of the low-income people by creating a conducive environment. It is also promoting and developing brands of the environmentally sustainable microenterprises, according to its high officials.

