PID sets up media centre at Sonargaon Hotel

The Press Information Department (PID) has set up a media centre at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital to assist local and foreign journalists and observers in collecting the results of the 12th parliamentary elections and other information.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal opened the Media Centre at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city this afternoon.

Election Commissioners (EC) Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir, Md Anisur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Information and Broadcasting senior secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Principal Information Officer Md Shahinoor Miah and top officials of the information and broadcasting ministry and foreign ministry were present at the launching of the media centre.

After opening the Media Centre, the CEC said, "The Election Commission has developed an election management app to know the percentage of casting votes every two hours. Anyone can know the voting percentage through the newly introduced apps."