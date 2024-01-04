PID sets up media centre at Sonargaon Hotel

Bangladesh

BSS
04 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

PID sets up media centre at Sonargaon Hotel

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal opened the Media Centre

BSS
04 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 08:17 pm
The Press Information Department (PID) has set up a media centre at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel to facilitate journalists during the 7 January national election. Photo: TBS
The Press Information Department (PID) has set up a media centre at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel to facilitate journalists during the 7 January national election. Photo: TBS

The Press Information Department (PID) has set up a media centre at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital to assist local and foreign journalists and observers in collecting the results of the 12th parliamentary elections and other information.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal opened the Media Centre at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city this afternoon.

Election Commissioners (EC) Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir, Md Anisur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Information and Broadcasting senior secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, Principal Information Officer Md Shahinoor Miah and top officials of the information and broadcasting ministry and foreign ministry were present at the launching of the media centre.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After opening the Media Centre, the CEC said, "The Election Commission has developed an election management app to know the percentage of casting votes every two hours. Anyone can know the voting percentage through the newly introduced apps."

Politics

media centre / Bangladesh National Election / PID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

14h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

13h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

13h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

2h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

4h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

7h | Videos