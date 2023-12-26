Petrol bomb attack at office of Rajshahi BNM candidate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 09:12 am

Related News

Petrol bomb attack at office of Rajshahi BNM candidate

The election office set up in front of Rajshahi-6 BNM Candidate Md Abdus Samad's house and the house's gate were burned in the attack that happened around 12:40am on Monday

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 09:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Unidentified individuals have carried out a petrol bomb attack at the election office of Md Abdus Samad, the candidate for the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) in the Rajshahi-6 constituency. 

The election office set up in front of his house and the house's gate were burned in the attack that happened around 12:40am on Monday (26 December), said Saleh Ahmed Rubel, Abdus Samad's son.

"Hearing a sudden noise, we came out and saw the office and the house gate on fire. The attackers fled when residents of the house came out. The incident was later reported to the police station."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said that the election office and the gate were burned due to the fire set by the attackers.

Top News / Politics

Rajshahi-6 / Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) / Candidate / petrol bombs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

56m | Panorama
The BSP party office in Mirpur-1 is busy designing and printing banners and posters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

BSP: Islam at heart, ektara in hand

56m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Have scientific breakthroughs declined?

56m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Reminiscing an old love for Christmas log cakes 

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

11h | Videos
Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

56m | Videos
The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

12h | Videos
ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

15h | Videos