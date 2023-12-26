Petrol bomb attack at office of Rajshahi BNM candidate

Unidentified individuals have carried out a petrol bomb attack at the election office of Md Abdus Samad, the candidate for the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) in the Rajshahi-6 constituency.

The election office set up in front of his house and the house's gate were burned in the attack that happened around 12:40am on Monday (26 December), said Saleh Ahmed Rubel, Abdus Samad's son.

"Hearing a sudden noise, we came out and saw the office and the house gate on fire. The attackers fled when residents of the house came out. The incident was later reported to the police station."

He said that the election office and the gate were burned due to the fire set by the attackers.