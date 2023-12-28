Action against candidates whose wealth increased abnormally: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 02:46 pm

Related News

Action against candidates whose wealth increased abnormally: Quader

Regarding the Awami League’s election manifesto, he said, “We promise to create employment for the youth. One crore jobs will be created in five years, with 20 lakhs per annum. This is our goal.”

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 02:46 pm
Action against candidates whose wealth increased abnormally: Quader

If any candidate's income has increased abnormally, action will be taken against them, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"Even if no action can be taken at this moment, action will be taken after the election," said Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, at a press conference at the political office of the party president in Dhanmondi of the capital this afternoon. 

On BNP's movement, he said it was on the downswing due to lack of public support.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"If there was public support, no party would have had to conduct attacks to overthrow the government," he said.

AL election manifesto: Transparency and accountability for good governance

Regarding the Awami League's election manifesto, Quader said, "We promise to create employment for the youth. One crore jobs will be created in five years, with 20 lakh jobs generated per annum. This is our goal."

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her speech while unveiling the party's manifesto.

"The most important thing is the honest courage shown by Sheikh Hasina in her speech; [she said] if she makes a mistake, she will learn from her mistake. A prime minister is saying this despite all the developments. She did not say she has taken all the right decisions in running the country."

Top News

Obaidul Quader / election / Candidate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

21m | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

6h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How were so many economists so wrong about the recession?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

16h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

5h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

17h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

18h | Videos