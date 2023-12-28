Action against candidates whose wealth increased abnormally: Quader

If any candidate's income has increased abnormally, action will be taken against them, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"Even if no action can be taken at this moment, action will be taken after the election," said Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, at a press conference at the political office of the party president in Dhanmondi of the capital this afternoon.

On BNP's movement, he said it was on the downswing due to lack of public support.

"If there was public support, no party would have had to conduct attacks to overthrow the government," he said.

AL election manifesto: Transparency and accountability for good governance

Regarding the Awami League's election manifesto, Quader said, "We promise to create employment for the youth. One crore jobs will be created in five years, with 20 lakh jobs generated per annum. This is our goal."

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her speech while unveiling the party's manifesto.

"The most important thing is the honest courage shown by Sheikh Hasina in her speech; [she said] if she makes a mistake, she will learn from her mistake. A prime minister is saying this despite all the developments. She did not say she has taken all the right decisions in running the country."