AL, it's independents taking 297 seats unimaginable: BNM

Politics

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 04:27 pm

The BNM held a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January). Photo: Collected
The BNM held a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January). Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) has vehemently opposed the recent national election results, terming it "unimaginable" as the ruling party and independent candidates backed by them have secured 297 seats of the 300 seats in the 12th national election.

"We entered this election with optimism for a neutral, fair, and participatory process. But what happened there is that Awami League and their independent candidates have taken 297 seats. It isn't just unimaginable but also unfathomable in terms of plausibility," said the party's Secretary-General Md Shahjahan at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January).

"Most of our candidates, as part of a new political party, were all geared up mentally to take part actively and win seats," he said, claiming that they witnessed irregularities and instances of ballot manipulation during the latter part of the election day.

"While most of our candidates noticed fairness in the district administration, election operations, and law enforcement during the day, however, the situation changed after the lunch breaks which impacted the overall outcome of the election," he added.

