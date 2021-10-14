Perpetrators of Cumilla incident won't be spared: PM

The incident of "demeaning the Holy Quran" in Cumilla is being investigated and nobody involved with the incident will be spared, warned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Those who have carried out such an incident will not be spared. They will be brought to justice irrespective of their religious indienties," said the premier while exchanging greetings with devotees at the central Puja Mandap of Dhakeswari National Temple on the occasion of Durga Puja on Thursday.

The premier joined the occasion from Ganabhaban virtually.

Those who failed to achieve people's faith and trust have carried out this incident, the Prime Minister remarked.