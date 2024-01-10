People would not accept AL's repeated authoritarian regime: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributes leaflets among people in Gulshan-1 of the capital on 10 January 2024. Photo: TBS

People of the country would not accept Awami League's repeated authoritarian regime, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

"[Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina has lost all ways of a democratic exit. The people are standing against them, they will no longer accept this repeated authoritarian regime. Everyone stands against it today," he said after distributing leaflets in Gulshan-1 today (10 January).

"This illegal government has cheated the entire nation by conducting one-sided fraudulent elections. And you [public] have shown a red card to the government by boycotting and rejecting the election," he added.

During the event, Health affairs secretary of BNP Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Tanti Dal Convenor Abul Kalam Azad, Matsyajibi Dal Member Secretary Abdur Rahim and others were also present.