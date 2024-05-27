Fitch rating downgrades Bangladesh to 'B+', outlook stable

Fitch has downgraded Bangladesh's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "B+" from "BB-" owing to the lingering weakening of the country's external buffers.

"The outlook is stable," said the agency in a report today (27 May).

The downgrade to 'B+' reflects the sustained weakening of the external buffers, which could prove challenging to sufficiently reverse despite recent policy reforms, leaving the country more vulnerable to external shocks, Fitch said.

"Policy actions since early 2022 have been insufficient to stem the fall in foreign exchange reserves and resolve domestic dollar tightness.

"The recent shift to a crawling peg aims to increase exchange-rate flexibility. Whether this will fully address lingering FX market distortions and support significant reserves build-up remains unclear," reads the report.

The report furthered that the "stable outlook" reflects mitigation of external refinancing risks by a favourable external creditor composition, programme reforms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to improve macroeconomic stability and address banking sector weaknesses, moderate government debt and favourable medium-term growth prospects.