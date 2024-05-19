Commuters suffer as battery-run rickshaw pullers block Mirpur 10 intersection

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles on Sunday, 19 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Hundreds of battery-run rickshaw pullers have blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection this morning (19 May) in protest of police seizing their vehicles in the last few days.

More rickshaw pullers have been gathering at Mirpur 10 from other areas of Dhaka, including Shewrapara and Agargaon.

The protesting rickshaw pullers have vandalised two buses during the protest.

"Members of police have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation," said Hasan Muhammad Mohtarim, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP-Mirpur zone).

The vehicular movement through Mirpur 10 has been halted since 10:15am, causing immense suffering to the commuters on this route.

Kawsar Miah and two of his assistants were on their way to Mirpur DOHS from Kallyanpur to repair an air conditioner (AC), but experienced a road block on Mirpur 10.

"I was supposed to be there by 11am, but couldn't get a transport due to the protest," he said.

On 15 May, the Advisory Council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) decided to ban battery-run rickshaws on Dhaka city roads.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who chaired the meeting, briefed journalists about the decisions.

He said accidents are increasing nationwide due to motorcycles and battery-operated easy-bikes, with a higher casualty rate associated with these vehicles.