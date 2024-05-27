ADP implementation drops to record low of 49.26% in first 10 months of FY24

27 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:27 pm

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) implementation registered a significant drop in the first ten months of the current Fiscal Year 2024, available data shows.

This marks the lowest ADP implementation rate in the last three financial years.

Data from the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry reveals that the government spent 49.26% or Tk 1.25 lakh crore of their allocated budget under the ADP in the first ten months (July-April).

The rate of ADP implementation in the July-April period was 50.33% in FY23 and 54.57% in the previous fiscal year.

The revised ADP allocation for the current financial year was Tk2.54 lakh crore, which includes funding from various organisations. Out of this, ministries and departments of the government managed to spend only Tk1.25 lakh crore.
 
IMED officials expressed concerns that it will be challenging to spend the remaining half of the allocated funds in the last two months of the fiscal year.

