4 cases filed against protesting auto-rickshaw drivers

Battery-run rickshaw pullers set a police box on fire at the Kalshi intersection in Mirpur on 19 May during a demonstration against banning the vehicle on Dhaka streets. Photo: Collected

Four separate cases have been filed against protesting auto-rickshaw drivers in three police stations - including two in Pallabi, one in Kafrul, and one in Mirpur Model police station.

Confirming the matter, Mirpur Division Deputy Commissioner Md Jashim Uddin Molla said, "Two cases were filed at Pallabi Police Station last night. One case was filed by Pallabi Police and another by the Traffic Police Pallabi Zone. Besides, two separate cases were filed by the police at Kafrul and Mirpur Model police stations."

The cases were lodged in connection with the incidents of obstruction of police duties, vandalism, arson, sabotage, and attacks on law enforcement officials during the day-long protests yesterday (19 May), he noted.

"More than 1,500 auto-rickshaw drivers have been accused in these cases, and several arrests have been made since yesterday", the deputy commissioner told The Business Standard.

Protesting battery-run rickshaw pullers vandalises two buses in Mirpur 10. Photos: TBS

Earlier, battery-run rickshaw drivers blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection and set fire to a police box in the capital's Kalshi area on 19 May protesting a ban on their vehicles on city roads, causing immense suffering for city dwellers. During the daylong protest, they also vandalised at least four buses after a clash with the law enforcers who tried to disperse them

SI Mohammad Ali filed a case at Pallabi police station naming 22 individuals, along with 1,000-1,200 unnamed individuals. Another case was filed by Sergeant Mintu Chandra Dey from the same police station, accusing some 500-600 unnamed people.

At the Mirpur 10 intersection. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

"We have arrested 15 people in connection with the two separate cases filed here. Efforts are underway to catch the remaining accused individuals", said Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge Mahfuzur Rahman Mia.

Mirpur Model police station OC Munshi Sabbir Ahmed confirmed that 10 people have been arrested by far in connection with the case lodged at the police station.

"A massive operation is being conducted against those involved in the attacks, vandalism, arson, and obstruction of police duties", the OC added.

Kafrul police station OC Farukul Alam said, "In the case filed here, 600-700 people have been shown accused, and 12 have been arrested.