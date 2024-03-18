Palak highlights digital progress of Bangladesh to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

During Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visit to Bangladesh as the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak highlighted how technology has created opportunities in various sectors including education, health and economy in moving from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh.

He announced the creation of a world with 'ZeroDigitalDivide' to ensure equal access for every citizen to reap the benefits of the digital revolution.

The state minister made the disclosure in a programme titled 'Innovate Together for Zero Digital Divide' organised by Aspire-to-Innovate (A2I) organised by the Information and Communication Technology Department and UNDP at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today.

UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria attended an event titled 'Innovate Together for Zero Digital Divide' and observed Bangladesh's remarkable progress in digital transformation.

During the event, the crown princess witnessed Bangladesh's exemplary journey in bridging the digital divide through innovative initiatives such as Digital Centres, the National Helpline 333, e-commerce platforms, and freelancer support programs. These initiatives are empowering citizens, particularly young people and entrepreneurs, across Bangladesh, paving the way for inclusive growth and socio-economic development.

Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General at UNDP and Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, were also present during the event along with other senior government officials, UN representatives, and the private sector. Through interactive sessions and exhibitions, participants discussed the transformative impact of Bangladesh's digitisation efforts, emphasising the opportunities created for individuals from diverse backgrounds. They also discussed Bangladesh's remarkable progress and unwavering commitment to creating a ZeroDigitalDivide world.

During the visit to Bangladesh, the crown princess will conduct field visits to witness firsthand the positive impact of inclusive digital development on poverty reduction in rural areas.

The crown princess will also explore initiatives led by women and young entrepreneurs aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change in vulnerable areas, implemented by the government and UNDP.