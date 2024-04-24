ICT State Minister Palak presides over ESCAP panel discussion in Thailand

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over a discussion session in the 80th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) panel discussion on "Benefits of Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific" yesterday (23 April).

No one can be left behind while building an innovative eco-system to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For this, the marginalised populations of Asia and the Pacific Ocean should be connected on an open, secure and humane digital platform.

For this reason, the speakers emphasised the use of AI and digital inclusion in every field of education, health, agriculture, industry, business as well as ensuring digital connectivity for everyone. Experts have suggested focusing on developing digital skills to establish linkages between digital service users and service providers.

Gender Equality and Empowerment Representative of UN 30-30 Network Nepal Sanjana Chandiao moderated the session titled "Leveraging Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific" under Agenda-2(A) of the session.

The meeting discussed the formulation of a new strategy after the implementation of the United Nations Agenda 2020 for the Asia Pacific region through digital inclusion and innovation. The speakers emphasised on how to develop digital skills for all in the ongoing digital era and ensure equal and meaningful digital access for all in the digital world by building ambitious digital equality.