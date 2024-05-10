Digital operation to make hajj management easier: Palak

Palak speaking as the chief guest at a hajj pilgrims rally at Singra central mosque on 10 May. Photo: BSS

The government is operating a digital Hajj management programme aiming to make all the hajj related programmes for the pilgrims easier and disciplined, State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (10 May).

All Hajj related activities will be easier and better as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself will supervise the digital hajj management programme, the state minister said while speaking as the chief guest at a hajj pilgrims rally at Singra central mosque here this morning.

Palak said, "We are being vigilant so that no hajj pilgrim gets cheated by their Muallem. If anyone does any fraudulent activities then legal action will be taken."

Recalling the role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in preaching and spreading Islam, the state minister said Bangabandhu did a lot of work for the welfare of Muslims.

Bangabandhu had established Islamic Foundation, founded the Kakrail mosque for the Tabligh Jamaat and allocated land for Ijtema at Tongi in Gazipur during his regime.

Similarly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also working relentlessly for the welfare of Islam in line with the activities of Bangabandhu, he told the rally organised by Arafati Hazi Kalyan Samity.

The prime minister so far has constructed 560 beautiful model mosques across the country, he added.

Chaired by president of Arafati Hazi Kalyan Samity Prof. M Makbul Hossen, the programme was also attended, among others, by Upazila Awami League President Advocate Wahidur Rahman Sheikh, Singra Municipality Mayor M Jannatul Ferdous and Samity's founding president Advocate Harun-Ar Rashid.