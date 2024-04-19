Palak expresses regret over abduction, torture of Natore upazila polls candidate

State Minister for Information and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has expressed regret over the incident of abduction and torture of Natore's Singra upazila polls chairman candidate Delwar Hossain.

He visited Delwar, who was reportedly abducted and tortured by the state minister's brother-in-law and also Delwar's rival candidate Lutfol Habib, at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital today (19 April).

During the visit, Palak assured Delwar and his family members that the culprits will be brought to justice.

Speaking with reporters, the state minister said police will investigate and take action against those involved in the incident, emphasizing that no one would be exempt, even if they are a minister's relative.

Palak expressed feeling "ashamed and embarrassed" about the incident and offered an apology.

Earlier on Thursday (18 April), the Election Commission summoned Lutfol Habib for "abducting and torturing" rival candidate upazila Delwar Hossain.

The commission has served a show-cause notice to Lutfol Habib asking him to appear at the EC Secretariat on Monday (22 April) and to explain why his candidature should not be cancelled.

The commission said it summoned Lutful, who is also the joint general secretary of Singra upazila Awami League, after it found the allegations of kidnapping and torturing Delwar to be true.

According to local media reports, a group of people abducted Singra upazila parishad chairman candidate Delwar Hossain from Natore District Election Office by a microbus on Monday (15 April). He was left in front of his house after several hours. Police have already arrested two persons for physically assaulting the candidate.