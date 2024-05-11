9,974 post offices converted into e-post centres: Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

The government has converted post offices into e-post centres aiming to make profit-oriented services institutions, State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (11 May).

"As part of a massive campaign for making all post offices profitable ones, the government has restructured with ICT (information and communications technology)-based services," he told the inaugural function of the GI Products Fair at the Singra upazila parishad auditorium in the district.

Palak said the post offices have turned into smart services as the government has introduced online-based key services such as banking, e-commerce and other essential activities in order to cope with demands of modern life.

In phases, all post offices will be converted into smart service points offering need-oriented services with modern infrastructure shape, he added.

The state minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt to build "Sonar Bangla" through establishing a society free from hunger, poverty and exploitation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, is working relentlessly to fulfill the dream of creating a smart and efficient workforce while providing ICT-based knowledge.

