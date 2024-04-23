ICT State Minister Palak to preside over ESCAP panel discussion in Thailand

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak will preside over a discussion session in the 80th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) panel discussion on "Benefits of Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific" today (23 April).

He will speak at the discussion session on Agenda No. 2(A) – Key Theme: Enabling Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific and Agenda No. 3: Developed Countries, Special Organization of Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States Least.

The 80th session of the Commission on Economic and Social Development in Asia and the Pacific has begun at the United Nations Conference Center in Thailand. State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information and Communications Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak is at Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the five-day session.

On Monday evening, on the first day of the three-day visit, he held a meeting with Michael Moody, deputy head of the International Technology Department at UNCC, Bangkok.

In the meeting, he discussed creative economic policy, PDPA of Bangladesh, standard AI policy, role of AI in safe driving and its impact on health, logistics and power sectors. Also, fruitful discussions on setting up of AI Security Institute and e-Quality Center in Bangladesh were held in the meeting.

Earlier, he attended the opening ceremony at the ESCAP Hall.