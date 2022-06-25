Padma Bridge unites whole nation: Taposh 

BSS
25 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 06:03 pm

Padma Bridge unites whole nation: Taposh 

BSS
25 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 06:03 pm
File photo of Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh
File photo of Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said the Padma Bridge has united the entire nation. 

"It is our festival and glory, which is being expressed through the whole nation today," he said while talking to journalists at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony this morning. 

On the occasion of the grand inauguration of the bridge, the mood of festival was prevailing since the morning at the Mawa end, including the districts of the south and south-west. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the opening ceremony of the Padma Bridge at Mawa end venue at 10 am. With firm initiative by the Prime Minister, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Awami League government constructed the Padma Bridge with own financing. 

Since this morning, the banks of the Padma River changed with a new look at both sides of the Padma Bridge, and the impression of the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge witnessed festival. 

Meanwhile, strict security measures were taken at Mawa in Munshiganj and Janjira in Shariatpur following the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. 

Replying to a question, Taposh said that people, buses and trucks bound to Dhaka will cross the Padma Bridge through the South City Corporation. 

"We welcome everyone on behalf of the South City Corporation. We are constructing four terminals for inter-district buses. So that buses and trucks do not go to Gazipur directly through Dhaka. The goods will be unloaded at the terminal and then it will be transported with their vehicles," he said.
 

