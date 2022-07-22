Padma Bridge travel package at Tk999 launched

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 06:40 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Parjantan Corporation (BPC) launched the Padma Bridge tour package on Friday (22 July).

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the package this afternoon.

The package tour is available only on Friday and Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the opening ceremony, State Minister Mahbub Ali said that the construction of Padma Bridge has opened the door for the development of tourism in Southern Bangladesh.

"Local and foreign tourists can now visit Kuakata Beach, the Sundarbans and other southern tourist locations in a short time," he said, adding that Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation will create various tourism facilities on both sides of Padma Bridge.

He also said, Padma Bridge is a part of our history. "This bridge has given the Bengali nation a special place of pride and dignity in the world map. The economy of the entire country including the southern region will develop and prosper."

Secretary of the ministry Md Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Chairman Md Ali Kadar, Bangladesh Tourism Board Acting Chief Executive Officer Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber and various stakeholders related to tourism were also present.

