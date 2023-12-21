Packaging, labeling are imperative for ensuring safe food: Speakers

Center for Law and Policy Affairs (CLPA), ARK Foundation, Public Health Law Network, and Citizen Network jointly arranged a seminar titled “Public Health Policies to Promote Healthy Diet: Challenges and Way Forward” at Hotel Bengal Blueberry in Gulshan-2 of the capital today (21 December). Photo: TBS
Center for Law and Policy Affairs (CLPA), ARK Foundation, Public Health Law Network, and Citizen Network jointly arranged a seminar titled “Public Health Policies to Promote Healthy Diet: Challenges and Way Forward” at Hotel Bengal Blueberry in Gulshan-2 of the capital today (21 December). Photo: TBS

Speakers at a seminar emphasised that the prevalence of unhealthy and undernourished food remains a significant health issue worldwide.

They also highlighted that alongside urbanisation and shifts in people's lifestyles, there have been substantial changes in the dietary habits of children.

Mentioning that relying solely on advertising campaigns or awareness may not be an effective measure, they suggested that measures like taxation, enhanced labeling and packaging systems, and regulated market practices could be effective in discouraging unhealthy eating habits.

Center for Law and Policy Affairs (CLPA), ARK Foundation, Public Health Law Network, and Citizen Network jointly arranged the seminar titled "Public Health Policies to Promote Healthy Diet: Challenges and Way Forward" at Hotel Bengal Blueberry in Gulshan-2 of the capital today (21 December).

At the seminar, it was highlighted that the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has established regulations to control trans fats, actively working to combat misleading advertising. 

However, there is a crucial need to integrate awareness of healthy food consumption into the education system to inform consumers better. Additionally, fostering healthy food habits should commence within households.

The seminar was addressed by project director at Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) and member (public health and nutrition) Manjur Morshed Ahmed, public health expert Md Fahimul Islam, and Dhaka University professor and executive director of ARK Foundation Dr Rumana Huque.

Kamrunnisa Munna of CLPA moderated the event, while public health and environment policy expert Advocate Syed Mahbubul Alam Tahin presented the keynote at the seminar. 

Representatives from JICA, Ward Bank Group and GAIN, Article 19, Savar Municipality, URB Bangladesh were also present at the event.

The speakers emphasised on awareness of production and marketing in accordance with the Food Safety Act-2013 while issuing license. Besides, people who are producing food in the restaurant or hotel, need to be trained in the production of safe food.

 

