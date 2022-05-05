Over 50 injured in Waqf Estate-led clash in Baniachong

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 08:51 pm

Representational Photo.
At least 50 people, including police, were injured in a clash between two groups led by Waqf Estate in Baniachong.

Haideruzzaman Dhan Mia, chairman of North-West UP and adviser to the district Awami League, was seen openly firing a gun on Thursday (5 May) during the clash.

According to police sources and eyewitnesses, Enamul Hossain Khan Bahar, sardar of Syedartula Saat Mahalla, has been serving as the "Motawalli" of Abu Yusuf Khan Waqf Estate for a long time.

Recently, when Baniachong Awami League member Nazrul Islam took over as Advocate Motawalli, UP Chairman Haideruzzaman Khan Dhan Mia and his followers could not accept it which led to a disagreement between the two parties.

Baniachong Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Ranjan Dey told The Business Standard about 50 people, including five or six policemen, were injured in the clash.

He said the UP chairman has been on the run since the incident. Meanwhile, a video of the chairman shooting his gun has gone viral on Facebook.

ASP Palash could not confirm the names of those injured in the shooting. Twenty-five people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

The injured have been admitted in local hospitals, the police official added. Many have allegedly fled from the hospitals and their homes in the village to avoid arrest.

No cases have been filed yet.

 

Clash between groups

