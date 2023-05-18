30 journalists confined for taking photos of AL-BCL clash in Barishal

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:25 am

Related News

30 journalists confined for taking photos of AL-BCL clash in Barishal

UNB
18 May, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:25 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least 30 journalists were confined after they took photos of a clash that broke out between Awami League and Chhatra League men in Barishal on Wednesday (17 May).

Later, they were freed following interventions by senior leaders. 
 
The melee broke out between two factions of Awami League and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) after a meeting of public representatives of Sadar upazila with Awami League candidate Abul Khair Abdullah Khokon Serniabat regarding Barishal City Corporation election on Wednesday night.
 
The incident happened at the residence of Jubo League joint convener Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun.
 
According to eyewitnesses, followers of Khokon Serniabat, Awami League leader Shahidul Islam and District Chhatra League vice-president Zobayer Abdullah Jinnah got involved in a dispute over the distribution of packets and giving speeches after the opinion exchange meeting of the AL-backed mayoral candidate. Then there was a scuffle between the two groups.
 
The 30 journalists were confined by supporters of Shahidul and Jinnah when they went there to take photos of the clash. Later, the situation calmed down with the intervention of senior leaders, said the eyewitnesses.
 
Azim Sharif, a cameraperson of Asian Television, said, "BCL men hit our cameras when we went to film the scuffle. We also had a fight over this. At one point, about 30-35 of my colleagues, including me, were locked in a room. Later, senior leaders of Awami League came and freed us."
 
These two groups have done such things to embarrass the candidate of the boat, said AL leaders.
 
Jubair Abdullah Jinnah, vice-president of the district Chhatra League, said, "The conversation was over trivial issues and nothing else."
 
Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun, joint convener of The Metropolitan Jubo League, said there was a problem over trivial issues. The matter was later settled.

Top News

Clash between groups / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

15m | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

1h | Panorama
Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

15h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

1d | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities