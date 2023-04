At least six people were killed in a shootout between two terrorist groups in Bandarban's Rowangchhari upazila.

"Bandarban's superintendent of police [SP] informed me that the incident took place on Friday [7 April] at noon," Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain confirmed to The Business Standard.

He added that the authorities are having trouble getting the exact information as the incident happened in a remote area.