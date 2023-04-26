Habiganj clash leaves one dead, 25 injured

A man was killed and 25 others were injured in a clash between two groups over establishing dominance at Lashimpur village in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahirul Islam, 30, son of Abu Siddique, a resident of the village.

Nazim Uddin, a neighbour, said there was a long-standing dispute between former UP member Mojibur Rahman and incumbent UP member Hira Mia over establishing supremacy in the village.

Supporters of the two locked into clashes several times in the past.

As a sequel to the previous enmity, the two groups attacked each other, leaving Jahirul and others injured, Lakhai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Nunu Mia said.

Later, locals took them to various hospitals of the district.

Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex duty doctor declared Jahirul Islam dead upon arrival.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent another clash, said the OC.