Over 5 lakh expired, unfit vehicles in the country: BRTA chairman

There are more than 5 lakh expired and unfit vehicles across the country, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said today.

He also noted that 30% of these vehicles remain off the roads.

"However, the unfit vehicles in operation have led to an increase in road accidents, exacerbated by factors such as speeding on flyovers and elevated expressways," he said at a press conference held at his office on Tuesday marking the National Safe Roads Day.

The BRTA chairman mentioned that accident information is currently accessible through the website, with an ongoing effort to compile accurate data that has been collected over several years.

"The quantity of authentic statistics is steadily on the rise, and the World Bank's road safety project is actively progressing," he added.

He also informed that demerit points have been incorporated into the driver rating system for various violations, including overspeeding and accidents.