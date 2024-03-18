Over 3.4m children living on streets in Bangladesh: Unicef

Bangladesh

Over 6.8% of children in the country are involved in child labour, many of whom are linked to street life, as per the report

Street children. Photo: TBS
A new report by Unicef paints a grim picture of child welfare in Bangladesh, revealing that over 3.4 million children live in street situations without parental care. 

This staggering number is just one aspect of the complex challenges faced by Bangladeshi children, according to the "Children in Street Situations in Bangladesh 2024" report.

The report, launched yesterday by the Ministry of Social Welfare in collaboration with Unicef and supported by the European Union and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, features the voices of over 400 children from across the country. 

It sheds light on the harsh realities of street life, including intergenerational poverty, lack of access to education and healthcare, and vulnerability to violence and exploitation.

"Children in street situations are among the most underserved and hard-to-reach populations in Bangladesh," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh. 

He highlighted the urgent need for adequate protective and social services to uphold children's rights and prepare them for a brighter future.

The report highlights the cyclical nature of poverty that pushes families to the streets. It finds that a lack of economic stability impacts every aspect of family life, leaving children susceptible to shocks like illness, parental death, or loss of income.

Unicef estimates that over 6.8% of children in Bangladesh are involved in child labour, with a significant number connected to street life. The International Labour Organisation provides an even more sobering estimate, suggesting over a million children are trapped in hazardous child labour.

The report offers a series of recommendations to address this crisis. These include amending child protection legislation, developing policies to eliminate youth and family homelessness, and increasing funding for programs that provide basic needs to street-connected children. 

Strengthening government child protection systems and adopting harm reduction approaches for children using substances are also crucial steps outlined in the report.

The launch of the report marks the beginning of a series of public events at the National Art Gallery, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by street-connected children. 

Unicef, along with the social welfare ministry and other partners, are committed to working together to create a more robust and effective child protection system in Bangladesh. This system, they believe, should not only nurture the well-being of children but also support their families and communities.

