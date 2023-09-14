Over 200 shops burnt down in Krishi Market fire: Dhaka North city CEO

A shop in Mohammadpur's Krishi Market burnt to ashes in the fire on 14 September 2023. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

At least 217 shops burnt down in the devastating fire that broke out at Dhaka's Mohammadpur Krishi Market early today, said Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Selim Raza.

"We allocated space for 317 shops in the market but among these, 217 were damaged by the fire," he said while talking to reporters.

"We have prepared a list of affected shop owners and we will assist them," he added.

Clouds of smoke coming out from the roof of a shop in Krishi Market in Dhaka's Mohammadpur. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman, said a list of affected traders at the market will be prepared and assistance will be provided following the list from the government.

A committee will be formed to look into the fire incident, he said.

The massive fire broke out at the market around 3:43am and spread soon, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters (Media Cell).

Seventeen firefighting units are working to fully douse the blaze. It was brought under control around 9:25am.