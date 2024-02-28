One killed, six injured in Gazipur factory fire

A man was killed and six others were injured in a fire at a mobile phone SIM manufacturing factory in Gazipur on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Likhon, 24, a resident of Gaibandha district.

According to locals and factory workers, the fire broke out at Intelligent Card Limited's factory in Dhirasram Vararul following a blast while setting a machine, leaving Likhon dead on the spot.

On information, two units of Joydebpur Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin confirmed the matter.

The injured were admitted to Gazipur Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, he said.