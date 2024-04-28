29 factories get Green Factory Award

The government presented the Green Factory Award to 29 factories from 12 sectors in the country on Sunday (28 April).

The awards were handed over to the representatives of the factories in a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of the National Occupational Health and Safety Day.

The ceremony was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon.

The meeting was organised by the Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Establishments.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury graced the event as the chief guest.

State Minister of Labor and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury was also present during the event.

The 29 factories under 12 sectors shortlisted for the Green Factory Award-2023 are:

Ready Made Garment (Woven)

1. AR Jeans Producer Ltd, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka

2. Mahmuda Attires Ltd, Dhamrai, Dhaka

3. Evitex Dress Shirt Ltd, Bhabanipur; Gazipur Sadar

4. Designer Fashion Ltd, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka

5. Southern Garments Ltd, Jirabo, Ashulia, Dhaka

Ready Made Garment (Knitwear)

6. Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd, Savar, Dhaka

7. Epyllion Knitwears Ltd, Madanpur, Bandar, Narayanganj

8. Laila Styles Ltd, Bahadurpur, Shikdarbari, Gazipur

9. GMS Textiles Ltd, Kaliakair, Gazipur

10. Genesis Fashions Ltd, Kodda Nandun, Kodda Bazar, Gazipur

11. Acotex Bangladesh Ltd, Dakshin Panishail, Kashimpur, Gazipur

Textiles

12. Four H Dyeing & Printing Ltd, Colorpole, Patia, Chattogram

13. Envoy Textiles Ltd, Bhaluka, Mymensingh

14. Pahartali Textile & Hosiery Mills Ltd, North Pahartali, Chattogram

Tea

15. Mirzapore Tea Garden, Srimangal, Moulvibazar

16. Chatlapur Tea Estate Factory, Shamshernagar, Kulaura, Moulvibazar

17. Jerin Tea Estate, Srimangal, Moulvibazar

18. Gazipur Tea Garden, Kulaura, Moulvibazar

Leather (Finished Goods)

19. Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, Islampur, Dhamrai, Dhaka

20. Apex Footwear Ltd, Kaliakair, Gazipur

21. FB Footwear Ltd, Kaliakair, Gazipur

Leather (Tannery)

22. SAF Industries Ltd, Nayapara, Abhaynagar, Jashore

Cement

23. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, Chhatak, Sunamganj

24. HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd, Tarabo, Rupganj, Narayanganj

Plastic:

25. Banga Building Materials Ltd, Shaistaganj, Habiganj

Pharmaceuticals:

26. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Auchpara, Tongipara, Gazipur

Tiles & Ceramics:

27. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipur

Electric & Electronics Product

Manufacturers:

28. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Plc, Chandra, Kaliakor, Gazipur

Food Processing:

29. Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, Barbaria, Sahabeliswar, Dhamrai, Dhaka