29 factories get Green Factory Award
The government presented the Green Factory Award to 29 factories from 12 sectors in the country on Sunday (28 April).
The awards were handed over to the representatives of the factories in a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of the National Occupational Health and Safety Day.
The ceremony was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon.
The meeting was organised by the Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Establishments.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury graced the event as the chief guest.
State Minister of Labor and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury was also present during the event.
The 29 factories under 12 sectors shortlisted for the Green Factory Award-2023 are:
Ready Made Garment (Woven)
1. AR Jeans Producer Ltd, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka
2. Mahmuda Attires Ltd, Dhamrai, Dhaka
3. Evitex Dress Shirt Ltd, Bhabanipur; Gazipur Sadar
4. Designer Fashion Ltd, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka
5. Southern Garments Ltd, Jirabo, Ashulia, Dhaka
Ready Made Garment (Knitwear)
6. Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd, Savar, Dhaka
7. Epyllion Knitwears Ltd, Madanpur, Bandar, Narayanganj
8. Laila Styles Ltd, Bahadurpur, Shikdarbari, Gazipur
9. GMS Textiles Ltd, Kaliakair, Gazipur
10. Genesis Fashions Ltd, Kodda Nandun, Kodda Bazar, Gazipur
11. Acotex Bangladesh Ltd, Dakshin Panishail, Kashimpur, Gazipur
Textiles
12. Four H Dyeing & Printing Ltd, Colorpole, Patia, Chattogram
13. Envoy Textiles Ltd, Bhaluka, Mymensingh
14. Pahartali Textile & Hosiery Mills Ltd, North Pahartali, Chattogram
Tea
15. Mirzapore Tea Garden, Srimangal, Moulvibazar
16. Chatlapur Tea Estate Factory, Shamshernagar, Kulaura, Moulvibazar
17. Jerin Tea Estate, Srimangal, Moulvibazar
18. Gazipur Tea Garden, Kulaura, Moulvibazar
Leather (Finished Goods)
19. Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, Islampur, Dhamrai, Dhaka
20. Apex Footwear Ltd, Kaliakair, Gazipur
21. FB Footwear Ltd, Kaliakair, Gazipur
Leather (Tannery)
22. SAF Industries Ltd, Nayapara, Abhaynagar, Jashore
Cement
23. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, Chhatak, Sunamganj
24. HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd, Tarabo, Rupganj, Narayanganj
Plastic:
25. Banga Building Materials Ltd, Shaistaganj, Habiganj
Pharmaceuticals:
26. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Auchpara, Tongipara, Gazipur
Tiles & Ceramics:
27. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, Sarabo, Kashimpur, Gazipur
Electric & Electronics Product
Manufacturers:
28. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Plc, Chandra, Kaliakor, Gazipur
Food Processing:
29. Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, Barbaria, Sahabeliswar, Dhamrai, Dhaka