Renowned singer Sadi Mohammad dies by suicide

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohamad died by suicide this evening.

Dr Shagotik Lohani, emergency medical officer at Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital, told reporters that Saadi Muhammad was brought dead to the hospital around 9:30pm.

"His relatives informed us that he hanged himself at his residence around 7:30pm, and we have also found hanging marks around his throat," he added.

His body is currently at Suhrawardy Medical Hospital's morgue.

Sadi Mohammad pursued his studies in Rabindra Sangeet at Visva-Bharati University in India.

He was the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah.

His albums include 'Aamake Khujey Pabe Bhorer Shisirey', 'Shraban Aakashey' and 'Sarthak Janam Amar'.

