Renowned singer Sadi Mohammad dies by suicide

Obituary

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 11:55 pm

Related News

Renowned singer Sadi Mohammad dies by suicide

His body is currently at Suhrawardy Medical Hospital’s morgue

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 11:55 pm
Photo: Khaled Sarker
Photo: Khaled Sarker

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohamad died by suicide this evening.

Dr Shagotik Lohani, emergency medical officer at Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital, told reporters that Saadi Muhammad was brought dead to the hospital around 9:30pm. 

"His relatives informed us that he hanged himself at his residence around 7:30pm, and we have also found hanging marks around his throat," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His body is currently at Suhrawardy Medical Hospital's morgue.

Sadi Mohammad pursued his studies in Rabindra Sangeet at Visva-Bharati University in India.

He was the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah.

His albums include 'Aamake Khujey Pabe Bhorer Shisirey', 'Shraban Aakashey' and 'Sarthak Janam Amar'.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Sadi Mohammad / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

How Ramadan is for Bangladeshi students abroad

5h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

15h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cubarsi succeeded, where Messi-Ronaldo were unable to

Cubarsi succeeded, where Messi-Ronaldo were unable to

1h | Videos
Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

6h | Videos
Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

8h | Videos