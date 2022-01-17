Italian fashion legend Nino Cerruti dies aged 91

Nino Cerruti, legendary Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur, has died at the age of 91.

According to reports, he died in a Piedmont hospital where he had checked in for a hip operation.

He was often the first to try on his own creations. Many of them were maintained at his grandfather's textile firm in Biella, which he started in 1881.

Cerruti went into the clothing business in the late 1950s with his experience in producing excellent fabrics at his family's textile mill.

He opened his first boutique in Paris in 1967.

He ventured into Hollywood in the 1980s, designing outfits for actors such as Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.