No security threats for Pohela Boishakh: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Monday said that there is no threat of sabotage on the upcoming Bengali New Year Pohela Boishakh, which will be celebrated in the country on 14 April.

He said that Mongol Shovajatra will come out on the Pohela Boishakh in the city.

"So far there is no threat of any kind of sabotage," he said while talking to reporters after inspecting security measures of Bashundhara Shopping Mall in the capital on Monday afternoon.

He said that plainclothes police will be on duty in the field alongside regular police teams on the day.

The IGP said security measures have been taken considering maximum security, no matter, whether there is any threat or not.

He said that special security measures have already been taken in in all the shopping malls of Dhaka city during Ramadan. Security zones at various levels have also been created.

He claimed that traffic management system has been strengthened so that people can come and go to the shopping malls easily.

"Our traffic policemen are on the roads round the clock so that the city dwellers will not need to take iftar on the streets during Ramadan, and they can reach their homes on time," he said.

In addition to Dhaka city, security has also been strengthened in various markets across the country so that people can do shopping before Eid and Pohela Boishakh.

"We have strengthened security in all markets. All units of the police are working together to provide security to the people," he added.

DMP Commissioner Khandkar Ghulam Faruq, Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-ur Rashid and other senior officials were also present during his briefing.