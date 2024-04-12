Let's build a beautiful future: PM Hasina says in Pohela Boishakh message

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged every citizen to work together in the upcoming Bangla new year to build a beautiful future leaving behind the failures of the past.

"Let's leave behind all the failures of the past in the new year and work together to build a beautiful future," she said in a video message on Friday ahead of Pahela Baishak, the first day of the Bangla New Year.

The Pohela Boishakh in Bangladesh will be celebrated amid festivities on Sunday.

The prime minister said let's welcome the Bangla New Year which is back again.

"Happy Bangabda 1431 to all the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh who are staying at home and abroad. Happy new year," she wished.