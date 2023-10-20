No one spreading rumours over durga puja to be spared: Home Minister

Those who are spreading rumours over the Durga Puja in cyberspace would not be spared, Minister for Home Affairs Md Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Friday.

He said this while responding to questions from journalists after exchanging greetings of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Hindu community, at Dhakeshwari Temple in Old Dhaka on Friday.

The minister said a cyber unit, which was initiated by the police, is now active.

He said they are identifying the people who spread rumours within a short time, though not instantly.

"No one will get spared. Our security forces are vigilant on all sides," the home minister said.

Remembering the role of anti-state forces during the country's birth and assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he urged the law enforcement agencies to remain alert so that miscreants, a few in number, can't cause misdeeds.