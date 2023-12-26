BGB to be deployed from 29 Dec: Home minister

"People of the country do not believe in such kind of violence and threats that a party is doing to foil the election," he said

File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops will be deployed across the country from 29 December ahead of the next parliamentary election alongside the army, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Tuesday (26 December).

"BGB will be in the field from 29 December and alongside it, the army will be there, so the situation will become calmer as well as peaceful," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

Replying to a question about the role of police regarding election violence across the country, the minister said, "Election Commission is monitoring it regularly and they are sending us a list of those who they think need to be transferred and we transfer that individual instantly."

Responding to another query about whether there is any political motive behind army deployment, Asaduzzaman said there is no political motive behind it.

"People of the country do not believe in such kind of violence and threats that a party is doing to foil the election. Though, our Election Commission has taken steps to conduct the election safely."

Answering another question, the home minister said the Election Commission sought a list of vulnerable areas and police will send the list soon.

Claiming that so far, everything has been under surveillance by law enforcement agencies, the minister said, "In the future, we will be able to control the situation. Despite a couple of incidents, the culprits have been identified and apprehended by law enforcers."

Responding to a question that the ruling party-backed candidates are violating the electoral code of conduct by taking advantage of government power, the minister said, "A festive mood has been created on the occasion of the election, and leaders and activists have done everything to make their respected candidate win. In some cases, particularly among newcomers, there is a lack of awareness regarding violations of the electoral code of conduct.

Border Guard Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

