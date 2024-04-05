Home minister to visit Bandarban tomorrow

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will visit Bandarban tomorrow (6 April) to inspect the overall situation there as law enforcers on Thursday (4 April) rescued Sonali Bank's manager Nizam Uddin within 48 hours after the abduction.

Talking to BSS, senior information officer of the home ministry Sharif Mahmud Apu said that the minister will go to Bandarban by helicopter tomorrow morning.

He said the home minister will visit Ruma in Bandarban. There, he will talk with high-ups of the law enforcement agencies and inspect the overall situation.

Besides, the government successfully rescued the bank manager in a safe condition without taking any risk, Director of the Legal and Media Wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the matter this afternoon.

With sincere efforts by the RAB, Bangladesh army and police the bank manager was rescued but looted weapons and ammunition could not be recovered.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui will accompany the Home Minister from Dhaka.

Nizam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban was rescued around 7.15 pm and he was taken to the local RAB camp in Bandarban, the RAB official said.

Earlier, a group of armed members of armed hill group of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) attacked the Upazila Parishad office and later they stormed Sonali Bank's Ruma Branch in Bandarban and abducted its Manager Nizam Uddin around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

They also looted firearms, and cash from local banks, abducted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch manager and assaulted ansars and police during their sudden attack.