Bangabandhu's visionary leadership ensured quick withdrawal of Indian troops: Asaduzzaman

Bangladesh

BSS
13 March, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 10:17 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday (12 March) said withdrawal of the Indian army from the soil of independent Bangladesh within shortest time was possible because of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's foresighted leadership, towering personality and deep friendship with Indira Gandhi.

"In the history of the world, it's a rare case as Indian troops were withdrawn from Bangladesh within a very shortest time which was possible because of Bangabandhu's great personality, foresighted leadership and deep friendship with Indira Gandhi", said Asaduzzaman.

The minister was addressing as chief guest a seminar at Dhaka University's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban marking the 52nd anniversary of the withdrawal of Indian troops from Bangladesh.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Maksud Kamal chaired the seminar which was also addressed by Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, Quartermaster General (QMG) of the Bangladesh Army Mujibur Rahman and DU Pro-VC (Academic) Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar.

Bangladesh's Swadhinata Padak and India's Padma Sri award-winning Freedom fighter Lt. Col. (Retd.) Sajjad Ali Zahir and DU History department Professor Dr Ashfaq Hossain presented keynote speech in the seminar.

Asaduzzaman said India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a true friend of Bangladesh as she extended unparallel support to the country's great liberation war in 1971.

Pranay Verma said the withdrawal of Indian troops is a shining example of friendship and harmony between the two countries. This harmony, friendship and mutual cooperation between India and Bangladesh has now reached unique heights, he added.

The high commissioner extended his gratitude to the DU Vice Chancellor for organising such event celebrating the 52-year anniversary of the withdrawal of Indian troops.

Bangabandhu / Indian Troops / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

