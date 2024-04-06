Govt to take firm stance on Bandarban crisis, investigate intelligence failure: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal speaks to media after his visit to the site of a bank robbery in Ruma, Bandarban on Saturday, 6 April. Photo: TBS

The government will take a hardline approach in response to terrorist activities prevailing in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today, citing the need for immediate action.

"Bandarban has always been known for its peaceful environment. We are determined to identify those who are instigating or assisting the armed activities in the CHT," he said following his visit to the site of a bank robbery in Ruma, Bandarban.

He added that the government will thoroughly investigate any potential lapses in law enforcement or intelligence agencies.

A group of armed members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) attacked the Upazila Parishad office, and later they stormed Sonali Bank's Ruma Branch in Bandarban and abducted its Manager Nizam Uddin on Tuesday (2 April) night. The following day, they targeted Thanchi Bazar, vandalising branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank and looting Tk17.45 lakh from both banks' counters and from the people present there, according to Thanchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Mamun.

During his visit to the area, the Home Minister inspected the Sonali Bank branch, mosque, and upazila parishad.

He personally reviewed the bank's security system and obtained firsthand details of the incident, issuing directives for future actions.

The minister was accompanied by a delegation of 20 members, including the chief of Police, BGB, Ansar, and DGFI. Local members of parliament also joined.

Following his visit, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan convened a meeting with government officials at the Bandarban Circuit House. He provided guidance on alleviating concerns in the mountainous region and outlined future strategies.

Ahead of the minister's arrival, the entirety of the Bandarban district was placed under heightened security measures.