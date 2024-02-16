All forces on high alert along Myanmar Border: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

All forces on high alert along Myanmar Border: Home minister

In response to allegations about the govt or police not taking any action on seizure of Dr Yunus’s institutions, he said, "The matter of Dr Yunus is entirely for the court to decide, and we are not intervening in court decisions

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:27 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

All security forces of Bangladesh are on high alert along the Myanmar border, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (16 February).

"We have increased the manpower of Border Guard Bangladesh along the border. The Coast Guard, the Bangladesh Navy, and the Bangladesh Police are also vigilant. So, no one will come here from there [Myanmar]," he said this afternoon at the Chattogram District Police office.

Speaking about the weapons of Myanmar forces falling into the hands of Rohingya extremist groups, the minister said, "A few members of the Arakan Army might have brought in two or four weapons. They might have other purposes, but there is no need for fear. The BGB has captured all of them."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The BGB is in a strict position. There is no situation where someone can enter here with weapons. We are remaining vigilant," he added.

About the deaths of two people in Bangladesh from mortar shells fired from Myanmar, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Bangabandhu had only one saying - Friendship with all, enmity with none. We are adhering to that policy."

In response to allegations about the govt or police not taking any action on seizure of Dr Yunus's institutions, he said, "The matter of Dr Yunus is entirely for the court to decide, and we are not intervening in court decisions." 

Earlier on Thursday, Professor Yunus alleged that eight offices located in the Grameen Telecom Bhaban were seized by Grameen Bank on 12 February.

Even after seeking redressal from the police, they are not getting any help, he said during a press conference at the Grameen Telecom building in the capital's Mirpur area.

Speaking of BNP's movement as three of the party leaders walked out of prison on bail, the minister said, "They also said before that 'the government is falling' and 'what Khaleda Zia says will happen.' The people of this country were laughing at these words. The people have turned their faces away from them.

"BNP has understood, if the foreign conspirators cannot intervene, they will not win the election. That's why they did not participate in the election this time," he added.

As the upazila parishad election is approaching, the home minister said the ruling Awami League will not use the boat symbol in any elections other than the parliamentary election.

"We want popular people to come to the election," he said.

At the time, the Home Minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, DIG of Chittagong Range Nure Alam Mina, and Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / Myanmar border conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

13h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

12h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

7h | Videos