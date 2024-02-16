All forces on high alert along Myanmar Border: Home minister

All security forces of Bangladesh are on high alert along the Myanmar border, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (16 February).

"We have increased the manpower of Border Guard Bangladesh along the border. The Coast Guard, the Bangladesh Navy, and the Bangladesh Police are also vigilant. So, no one will come here from there [Myanmar]," he said this afternoon at the Chattogram District Police office.

Speaking about the weapons of Myanmar forces falling into the hands of Rohingya extremist groups, the minister said, "A few members of the Arakan Army might have brought in two or four weapons. They might have other purposes, but there is no need for fear. The BGB has captured all of them."

"The BGB is in a strict position. There is no situation where someone can enter here with weapons. We are remaining vigilant," he added.

About the deaths of two people in Bangladesh from mortar shells fired from Myanmar, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Bangabandhu had only one saying - Friendship with all, enmity with none. We are adhering to that policy."

In response to allegations about the govt or police not taking any action on seizure of Dr Yunus's institutions, he said, "The matter of Dr Yunus is entirely for the court to decide, and we are not intervening in court decisions."

Earlier on Thursday, Professor Yunus alleged that eight offices located in the Grameen Telecom Bhaban were seized by Grameen Bank on 12 February.

Even after seeking redressal from the police, they are not getting any help, he said during a press conference at the Grameen Telecom building in the capital's Mirpur area.

Speaking of BNP's movement as three of the party leaders walked out of prison on bail, the minister said, "They also said before that 'the government is falling' and 'what Khaleda Zia says will happen.' The people of this country were laughing at these words. The people have turned their faces away from them.

"BNP has understood, if the foreign conspirators cannot intervene, they will not win the election. That's why they did not participate in the election this time," he added.

As the upazila parishad election is approaching, the home minister said the ruling Awami League will not use the boat symbol in any elections other than the parliamentary election.

"We want popular people to come to the election," he said.

At the time, the Home Minister was accompanied by Member of Parliament Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, DIG of Chittagong Range Nure Alam Mina, and Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah.