No journalists will be harassed by Cyber Security Act: Law minister

Bangladesh

UNB
11 August, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 09:24 am

Related News

No journalists will be harassed by Cyber Security Act: Law minister

“No media persons will be harassed by the proposed Cyber Security Act, ” Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said on Thursday.

UNB
11 August, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 09:24 am
The proposed Cyber Security Act (CSA) will not be misused and it will be very helpful in preventing harassment of journalists, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said on 10 August. Photo: UNB
The proposed Cyber Security Act (CSA) will not be misused and it will be very helpful in preventing harassment of journalists, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said on 10 August. Photo: UNB

The proposed Cyber Security Act (CSA) will not be misused and it will be very helpful in preventing harassment of journalists.

"As a result, no media persons will be harassed by the proposed Cyber Security Act, " Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said on Thursday.

The minister addressed a press briefing on the proposed Cyber Security Act by absorbing the previous Digital Security Act at the BCC Auditorium in the capital's Agargaon this afternoon.

"The proposed CSA will be very helpful in checking cyber crimes. Apart from those, the mental pressure that was created among the people because of the Digital Security Act, the panic which was seen while publishing news freely in the media, the concerns raised by the journalist community, will also go away," he said.

The punishment in the DSA, which had created controversy, has been reduced in the proposed Cyber Security Act (CSA) to a great extent. Some non-bailable sections have been made bailable, he added.

"The DSA had Section 29 to deal with defamation charges. In the proposed Act, the only punishment would be fine. In section 21, there was jail term for 10 years, now it has been reduced to 7 years."

The law minister said that the proposed cyber security law has provisions for fines ranging from one paisa to a maximum of Tk 25 lakh. That does not mean that the fine will always be Tk 25 lakh. The Court will impose a penalty based on the nature of the offence, and it is said in the law, he added.

On August 7, the cabinet approved in principle the draft of the new act, annulling some stringent provisions like jail terms on defamation charges.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the briefing while Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary Md Moinul Kabir, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, Information and Communication Technology Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin and other senior officials attended the event.

Top News

DSA / Cyber Security Act 2023 / Bangladesh / Law Minister Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil