Gold price rises by Tk1,832 per bhori

Economy

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 09:10 pm

Gold price rises by Tk1,832 per bhori

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (12 May)

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) today (11 May) increased the price of gold by Tk1,832 per bhori within a span of four days as the cost of pure gold rose on the local market.

According to a Bajus statement, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 1,17,282 per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 22-carat gold has been set at Tk 1,11,951 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk95,960 per bhori. Besides, the price of traditionally acquired gold has been set at Tk79,339 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday (12 May).

Earlier, Bajus reduced the price of gold nine times on 20 April, 23 April, 24 April, 25 April, 27 April, 28 April, 29 April and 30 April, 2 May, while increased the price four times on 6 April, 8 April, 18 April, 21 April, 4 May and 8 May.
 

gold price hike / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS)

