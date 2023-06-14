No bar in setting up cattle market in Aftabnagar

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today stayed the High Court (HC) order, that suspended the tender notice for setting up cattle market in the city's Aftabnagar ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

An Appellate Division bench led by Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order this morning.

Earlier, the High Court suspended the tender notice (published on May 2) that called for leases in sacrificial animals' market in the city's Aftbanagar, including vacant spaces from Block-B- H in Eastern Housing of Aftab City and part of Badda Union Parishad.

The notice was signed by the Chief Property Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and published on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).

On 15 May, lawyer Md Yunus Ali Akanda filed a writ in public interest seeking directives not to set up a cattle-haat in a residential area like Aftabnagar, terming it as hazardous for the environment.

Secretary of LGRD Ministry, DNCC, Chief Land Officer of DNCC, Chairman of RAJUK, Eastern Housing and Dhaka District Commissioner were made the respondents in the writ.

The High Court first suspended the notice for a week and issued a rule regarding the cancellation of the notice and the leases. Later, the stay order was extended by another two months.