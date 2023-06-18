No stopping of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that no one is allowed to stop vehicles transporting sacrificial animals for this year's Eid-ul-Azha.

"Even law enforcers are not allowed to stop cattle vehicles without having specific complaints," the minister said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Necessary measures will be taken if such incidents occur on roads, highways and waterways, he said. "Local superintendent of police should be informed if any animal carrier is stopped."

Banners displaying destinations must be placed in front of cattle vehicles and vessels so that they are not forced to go to a particular market or stopped during transport, the minister noted.

Measures for safe cattle market

Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said watch towers and CCTV cameras will be installed at important road junctions and cattle markets so that the sacrificial animals can enter the city properly and traffic remains smooth.

The authorities will ensure that makeshift markets are not placed on the side of the highways.

Hasil (taxes) signboards should be kept visible in the markets.

Intelligence forces will also be deployed in white clothes at the markets.

There will be fake note-detection machines and ATM booths at the markets, the minister said.

Smooth Eid holidays

The home minister said surveillance will be increased to prevent theft, robbery, and terrorist activities during the Eid holidays.

Law enforcers will be present at important roads and junctions on highways, roads and urban areas to decongest traffic.

Twenty-four locations across the country have been identified as traffic hotspots. Special measures will be taken at these places.

Asaduzzaman further said the factory owners have been asked to pay the garment workers 15 days' salary and Eid bonus before the holidays.