No stopping of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:55 pm

Related News

No stopping of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals: Home minister

There will be 4,399 cattle markets across the country this Eid

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that no one is allowed to stop vehicles transporting sacrificial animals for this year's Eid-ul-Azha.

"Even law enforcers are not allowed to stop cattle vehicles without having specific complaints," the minister said at a press briefing on Sunday.  

Necessary measures will be taken if such incidents occur on roads, highways and waterways, he said. "Local superintendent of police should be informed if any animal carrier is stopped."

Banners displaying destinations must be placed in front of cattle vehicles and vessels so that they are not forced to go to a particular market or stopped during transport, the minister noted.

Measures for safe cattle market

Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said watch towers and CCTV cameras will be installed at important road junctions and cattle markets so that the sacrificial animals can enter the city properly and traffic remains smooth.

The authorities will ensure that makeshift markets are not placed on the side of the highways. 

Hasil (taxes) signboards should be kept visible in the markets.

Intelligence forces will also be deployed in white clothes at the markets.

There will be fake note-detection machines and ATM booths at the markets, the minister said.

Smooth Eid holidays

The home minister said surveillance will be increased to prevent theft, robbery, and terrorist activities during the Eid holidays. 

Law enforcers will be present at important roads and junctions on highways, roads and urban areas to decongest traffic. 

Twenty-four locations across the country have been identified as traffic hotspots. Special measures will be taken at these places.

Asaduzzaman further said the factory owners have been asked to pay the garment workers 15 days' salary and Eid bonus before the holidays.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / cattle market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

10h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

15h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

3h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

6h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

6h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline