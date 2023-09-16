No alternative to Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

BSS
16 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 08:22 pm

Related News

No alternative to Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

"PM Hasina has been working relentlessly for the development of the country along with elevating the fate of its people. None can dare to stop the development trend," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

BSS
16 September, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 08:22 pm
File photo
File photo

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam today categorically said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh for its cherished development.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is determined to take forward the country's progress. She has been working relentlessly for the development of the country along with elevating the fate of its people. None can dare to stop the development trend," he said.

The state minister came up with the observation while addressing the prize-giving ceremony of 50th School, Madrasha and Technical Education Summer Sports Competition 2023 on Charghat Upazila Complex premises in the district as the chief guest.

On the occasion, he also distributed prizes of National Education Week 2023 as well distributing certificates among the participants of ICT training of the department of youth development.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohrab Hossain in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam and Pourasava Mayor Ekramul Haque.

Shahriar Alam said the women are being trained through the department of youth development and Tothyia Apa for making the country further self-reliant.

He mentioned that there is no alternative to competent workforces for building Smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam / Awami League (AL) / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

4h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

9h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World