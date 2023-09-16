No alternative to Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam today categorically said there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh for its cherished development.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is determined to take forward the country's progress. She has been working relentlessly for the development of the country along with elevating the fate of its people. None can dare to stop the development trend," he said.

The state minister came up with the observation while addressing the prize-giving ceremony of 50th School, Madrasha and Technical Education Summer Sports Competition 2023 on Charghat Upazila Complex premises in the district as the chief guest.

On the occasion, he also distributed prizes of National Education Week 2023 as well distributing certificates among the participants of ICT training of the department of youth development.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohrab Hossain in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam and Pourasava Mayor Ekramul Haque.

Shahriar Alam said the women are being trained through the department of youth development and Tothyia Apa for making the country further self-reliant.

He mentioned that there is no alternative to competent workforces for building Smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.