New Super Market fire causes heavy traffic in Dhaka

A devastating fire at the capital's New Supermarket shopping mall has caused heavy traffic in the area spreading to other parts of the city.

Reportedly, traffic movement from Science Lab intersection to Azimpur has been halted due to ongoing rescue efforts, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He added that the road from Shahbagh to Science Lab also remains closed.

The Mirpur Road buses are using the Katabon - Palashi route to avoid the blockade, which has created even more congestion on the relatively narrower road.

A fire broke out at around 5:40am on Saturday (15 April) at the capital's New Supermarket shopping mall, which houses around 1,300 shops.

28 firefighting units along with firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force brought the blaze under control after 3 hours of effort.