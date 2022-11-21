New Indian HC Pranay Verma calls on Momen

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
21 November, 2022, 06:52 pm

New Indian HC Pranay Verma calls on Momen

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
21 November, 2022, 06:52 pm
New Indian HC Pranay Verma calls on Momen

The newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay K Verma paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Monday (21 November) morning at his office. 

At the call on, Foreign Minister welcomed the Indian High Commissioner to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wished him a successful tenure, while delivering his duty in Bangladesh.  

Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Bangladesh considers India as the closest and the most important neighbour and termed the relations as "Solid and Unique one". 

Momen said that Bangladesh's economic development is complementing the economic development of India in many ways. 

With regard to the Indo-Pacific region, Dr Momen stressed upon the need for international rules and norms based on free and fair connectivity amongst the countries of the region. 

He urged all concerned to work towards bringing the border killings to zero. 

Pranay Verma noted that working in Bangladesh is a matter of honour and privilege and reiterated his commitment to work on the issues of mutual interest for further strengthening the excellent relations existing between the two countries. 

He also added that under India's Presidency of G20, India expects active participation of Bangladesh in the G20 meetings to promote the issues of mutual interest in the global discourse. The High Commissioner stressed to work together in the multilateral arena in supporting the candidatures floated by each country. 

Both Foreign Minister and High Commissioner emphasized on increasing the engagements between Bangladesh and Indian North Eastern Region to invigorate the connectivity and age-old relationship. 

Memen said the Rohingyas now become a huge challenge and big burden for the country. He sought the support of India in early repatriation of Rohingyas to their country of origin Myanmar. The High Commissioner in reply informed that India is also keen to have an acceptable solution to this issue and will continue to work to ensure speedy, safe, sustainable and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Pranay Verma / AK Abdul Momen

